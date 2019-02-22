Menu

Man arrested in Telford hairdressers for overstaying his visa

By Jonny Drury | Telford | News | Published:

A man has been arrested at a Telford hairdressers for overstaying his visa.

Acting on intelligence immigration enforcement officers visited Classic Trims on Copper Beech Road in Ketley on Thursday.

Following the visit, the 26-year-old Indian man was arrested as checks revealed he had overstayed his visa, and he was detained pending removal from the UK.

The hairdressers is now at risk of a £20,000 fine.

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said: "Classic Trims was served a civil penalty referral notice which warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 could be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work."

Information to help employers carry out checks to prevent illegal working can be found at gov.uk/government/collections/employers-illegal-working-penalties.

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can visit gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

