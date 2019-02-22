Man arrested in Telford hairdressers for overstaying his visa

Acting on intelligence immigration enforcement officers visited Classic Trims on Copper Beech Road in Ketley on Thursday.

Following the visit, the 26-year-old Indian man was arrested as checks revealed he had overstayed his visa, and he was detained pending removal from the UK.

The hairdressers is now at risk of a £20,000 fine.

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said: "Classic Trims was served a civil penalty referral notice which warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 could be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work."

Information to help employers carry out checks to prevent illegal working can be found at gov.uk/government/collections/employers-illegal-working-penalties.

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can visit gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.