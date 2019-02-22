Concerns over 'missing information' as Telford garage plans expansion

Family-owned Budgen Motors, who employ 12 people at their Stafford Park site, hope to expand their business, extend working hours and take on eight more staff.

But Hollinswood and Randlay parish councillors have raised concerns their application forms are “incomplete” and a section about the disposal of hazardous material is blank.

Elsewhere the company disclosed it will handle waste “oil, tyres and batteries” at the site, so parish councillors agreed to ask planning officers to seek more information.

A design statement, written by chartered surveyors Silk Sharples Jennings on behalf of Rocktel Services Ltd, reads: “The applicant is requesting full planning permission for a new extension at Budgen Motors to provide additional floor space to accommodate four new vehicle ramps.

“The applicant, Rocktel Limited, bought the Stafford Park site in September 2017.

“They took over the franchise of Renault and Dacia that was already fully operational from the building.

“It has become apparent that there is a demand for light commercial servicing in the area, but unfortunately their current facility does not have the capacity to provide this. The applicant has been unable to service the work quickly and efficiently.”

The surveyors point out Rocktel were granted permission for an extension in 2018, but are re-applying because they revised their plans and now want it to extend three metres further.

At Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council, Councillor Sophia Vaughan-Hodkinson pointed out that the form asks “Does the proposal involve the need to dispose of trade effluents or trade waste?”

The applicant ticked “Yes”, and specifies: “Oil, tyres and batteries all disposed via an existing contract with Veolia”.

But a later section of the form, specifically asking about hazardous substances, is blank.

Cllr Vaughan-Hodkinson said: “There are three categories – toxic, highly reactive or explosive and flammable substances – and they haven’t listed any of them.”

Councillor Harvey Unwin said: “Normally, to be honest, we wave applications through when it’s an industrial area.

“But, with this, there is information missing and we are entitled to wonder why.”

Rocktel’s 2018 extension application form listed acetylene – a gas used in welding and cutting – under “highly reactive or explosive substances”. It is absent from their revised application.

Councillors agreed to attach a comment to the current application asking Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning officers to ensure that all questions are answered.

Rocktel’s statement says they may make a subsequent application to extend their operating hours beyond the current 8am to 6pm limit.

“A further application would be applied for seeking approval from the local authority before making any further changes to opening hours,” it adds.

Story by Alex Moore, local democracy reporter