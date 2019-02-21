Victims of domestic abuse 'let down' by new tenancy laws, Telford woman claims

Fiona Smith claims new regulations may affect people renting from housing associations and set up the campaign to raise awareness of the changes.

The law states that a victim of domestic abuse who wishes to continue to reside in a property covered by a joint tenancy can do so and have a "secured" tenancy severed and a new tenancy agreement issued in their sole name.

But she claims that under current rules housing association tenants have "assured" tenancies and as a result this new law which was introduced last year does not apply to them.

The only way they can get a tenancy severed is through a divorce consent order.

Her petition states: "Victims of domestic abuse can get secured tenancies transferred to them in their sole if they wish to remain in the property yet they cannot do this with assured tenancies with housing associations. This needs to change to make things fair."

She needs 10,000 signatures for the government to respond to the request.

Under the legislation which came into force last year if a couple's relationship breaks down landlords could grant a new tenancy in a single name only if the joint tenancy with your ex-partner has been properly ended. Other rights may include a court transferring the tenancy even if the other joint tenant will not agree to it, it may be possible to stop the other joint tenant from ending the tenancy by applying for an occupation order or an injunction.

Domestic violence victims may be able to take legal action, such as, an injunction if it is a secured tenancy.

See the petition at petition.parliament.uk/petitions/238117