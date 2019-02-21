Armed police an bomb squad called out in Telford in space of two days

Both incidents had sparked concerns from residents with the first seeing bomb squad officers attending a property at 8.10pm on Saturday after reports of concern for the welfare of a man at Stonedale, Sutton Hill, Telford.

A spokesman for the police said: "On attendance, a suspicious device was recovered by specially trained officers who confirmed that the device was safe and there was no risk of harm to the public.

"The police provided assistance to the man and the incident was resolved peacefully."

The second saw firearms officers sent to St George's after reports of a man with a gun, at 8pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called at approximately 8pm to reports that a man had been threatened by another man in possession of what was believed to be a firearm on Stafford Street, St George's in Wellington.

"Firearms officers were deployed and upon attendance, the suspect was found to be in possession of a BB gun."

Police said no one was injured and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent. He was released with no further action.