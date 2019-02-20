Menu

Man admits supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Telford

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News | Published:

A 47-year-old man has admitted supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Telford.

Mark Stoneley, pleaded guilty to two counts on a basis on Monday.

The case heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court relates to an incident which happened in the town on June 28 last year.

The defendant, of Boulton Grange, Randlay, was granted bail until April when he will be sentenced.

The matter was adjourned for reports.

