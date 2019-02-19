Telford's University of Wolverhampton honours tragic Angad

Taking place at the Telford Campus of the University of Wolverhampton, an event was held to mark the unveiling of the Angad Paul building.

Son of the university's chancellor – the Rt Hon. Lord Swraj Paul of Marylebone, PC – Angad was known for creating several successful businesses in England, America and India, and helping produce films such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

The event was attended by a number of councillors and dignitaries including the mayor of Telford & Wrekin ouncillor Raj Mehta, the mayor of Oakengates Councillor Stephen Reynolds, chair of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Ben Reid, and the High Commissioner of India, Ruchi Ghanashyam.

Speaking at the unveiling, Angad's father, Lord Paul said: "Welcome to the Telford Campus and this very special event.

"It is very special for many reasons. For me personally and the most moving part of our event is that this building is named for my late son, the honourable Angad Paul.

"Angad sadly passed away at the young age of 45 in 2015. He had many qualities that were cherished by those who knew him.

"He was a creative and successful entrepreneur, whose leadership helped to make Caparo, our family business, a dynamic enterprise.

"He passionately believed that our professional activities should embrace values that relate to making a better world and better human beings."

The university chancellor added: "I am confident that the Telford Campus will be an outstanding centre of engineering excellence and that it will also nurture the quality of creativity of which Angad Paul's life and attitudes remind us.

"I think everyone will appreciate how meaningful the naming of the building is to my family and I. Many thanks to all those who made this happen."

Professor Geoff Layer, vice-chancellor of the university, said: "In many ways this is more than simply putting a sign up on a building.

"We are very proud to have a long history of raising attainment and aspiration and today's event is about ensuring the university continues to have a distinctive presence and a sense of place."