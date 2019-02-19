Houses plan decision expected

Nuplace Ltd have applied to build the homes on the six-acre site behind Charlton School, Dothill, Telford.

At a previous meeting, councillors said one entrance, off St Paul’s Drive, was “not suitable to accommodate 54 additional dwellings”.

The developers considered adding a second access, off Whitchurch Drive, but decided against this on the grounds of cost and disruption.

Telford and Wrekin Council officers advised it would cost more than £300,000 to widen Whitchurch Road and include a right-turn.

In an updated report, planning officers write: “This application was originally considered at the Planning Committee meeting on December 5, 2018, where members requested the application be deferred to allow further exploration of the provision of a vehicular access directly from Whitchurch Drive.

“This would require the widening of the carriageway along Whitchurch Drive in order to provide a lane in the centre of the carriageway for vehicles turning right.

“Exploration works have revealed that a number of utilities and services are located under the grass verges along both sides of Whitchurch Drive.

“These would need to be diverted as part of any carriageway widening works.

Advertising

“Consequently, it is estimated that the total cost of the works to provide a vehicular access onto Whitchurch Drive, including diversion of services, would be approximately £325,000.”

In the December meeting, planning officers recommended that councillors approved the plans, and said the St Paul’s Drive access was sufficient. Ahead of today's meeting, their view has not changed.

“The applicant has demonstrated to the satisfaction of officers that, due to the costs and consequences, it would not be viable to provide a vehicular access directly onto Whitchurch Drive and requests that the original planning layout, with access from St Paul’s Drive, is considered,” they write.

* The previous version of this story stated that the developer investigated adding an access road off Whitchurch Drive and added this to the plans.

In fact, having investigated the possibility, NuPlace decided against adding the road, so St Paul’s Drive remains the only access road proposed. Telford and Wrekin Council planning officers’ original recommendation, to approve the plan, also remains unchanged.

Story by Local Democracy Reporter Alex Moore