Teenager threatened by man with blade in Telford

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

A teenage girl was threatened by a man with a blade in Telford.

The 17-year-old was walking through the woods near Dale Acre Way, Hollinswood, when the man threatened her.

He is described as a white man in his late twenties, approximately 6ft 3ins, of a large build. He was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and red trainers.

It happened at about 9.15pm on Saturday. The victim managed to get away uninjured.

Investigating officer PC Emma Reynolds, of West Mercia Police, said: "A number of enquiries are currently ongoing and we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to please make contact.

"If you have any information, please call police."

Anybody who can help is asked to call officers on 101, citing incident number 724s of February 16.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

