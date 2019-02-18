Future Fit: Extraordinary meeting over future of Telford's health services to be held tonight

Councillors from across Telford & Wrekin will be meeting from 6pm at Oakengates Theatre to decide whether health secretary Matt Hancock should be asked to review the Future Fit decision.

It comes after health commissioners voted for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to be the base for Shropshire’s only emergency centre.

Under the Future Fit plans, Princess Royal Hospital in Telford will take over responsibility for planned care and will also have a 24/7 urgent care centre, which will deal with non life-threatening conditions.

The motion to call on the health secretary to review the decision has been put forward by Councillor Andy Burford, and has been seconded by council leader Shaun Davies.

It reads: "This council is disappointed by the decision of the joint committee of Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire clinical commissioning groups to proceed with recommendations in the decision-making business plan. This is the wrong decision for the people of Telford & Wrekin.

"This council is of the opinion that this decision has not been properly consulted upon and is not in the interests of the health services in Telford & Wrekin.

"Accordingly this council should formally report this decision to the Secretary of State and ask for ihm to review the decision of the joint committee."

Unanimous

Advertising

It comes after Wellington Town Council added its voice to those calling on the Health Secretary to intervene over Future Fit.

The council has written to Matt Hancock MP, the Secretary of State for Health, calling for a review of the decision to select Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as the site for the county's only emergency centre.

The letter, which has been sent by Karen Roper, clerk of Wellington Town Council, comes after the decision on the plans was finally taken last month.

It outlines the council's "extreme disappointment" at the decision.

Advertising

She said: "Wellington Town Council is the second largest town in Shropshire, representing more than 25,500 people. On February 12, at a meeting of full council, members discussed the decision made by the Future Fit Joint Committee of Shropshire Telford & Wrekin CCG to make the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital the main 24/7 A&E hospital for the area and the Princess Royal Hospital would be used for planned operations.

"Members had also received copies of the letter dated sent to you from Telford & Wrekin council leader, Shaun Davies. In consequence the town council have asked that I write to express their extreme disappointment at the decision and their absolute and unanimous support for the sentiments expressed in the letter from Shaun Davies."

Ms Roper's letter included a formal request for a review of the Future Fit decision.

She said: "Wellington Town Council unanimously agree that this decision is against the interests of health services in the ceremonial county of Shropshire and has already been overwhelmingly rejected by residents in both Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire Council areas.

"Therefore the town council fully support the motion going forward from Telford & Wrekin Council asking you to intervene and review the decision made by the joint committee."