Grants help talented Telford youngsters to shine

More than 30 of the borough's most ambitious young people attended Southwater to celebrate the Young People's Grant Scheme.

The scheme rewards applicants under 25 with a grant to support their ambitions in three categories: sport, education and training and performing arts.

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies, was joined by cabinet members in meeting and congratulating the young people and their supporters.

Since the scheme's launch, almost £33,000 has been awarded to 124 children and young people, helping them continue to achieve their aspirations and goals.

Candidates were interviewed and their stories about competitions, successes and the dedication it takes to achieve were shared throughout the awards night.

Councillor Davies said: "I particularly look forward to this event as it gives me a chance to meet some of the many talented young people we have here in the borough.

"Not only do they achieve very high standards of performance in sport and education, but many have overcome huge challenges in their personal lives to go on to great things. We think this determination and spirit should be rewarded and encouraged.

"The high standard and range of applications we received has been excellent and shows educational, cultural and sporting excellence as well as commitment of individuals and their families – it's been a fantastic evening and I hope everyone enjoyed it."

Since 2017, at least one young person in every postcode area in Telford & Wrekin has received financial support from the Young People's Grant Scheme.

Applicants who are unsuccessful or missed the deadline can apply in the next round or find a list of other available funding on telford.gov.uk/youthfunding