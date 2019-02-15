Young filmmakers from Shropshire in running for awards

The awards are hosted by film education charity, Into Film, which counts Eddie Redmayne, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Sheen and Naomie Harris among its ambassadors.

They pay tribute to outstanding five to 19-year-olds who have shown exceptional achievements in filmmaking, film reviewing or in film clubs, and to educators who have demonstrated inspirational use of film in the classroom.

Pupils from Meadows Primary School in Ketley, Telford are in the running for the best documentary award.

A Miner’s Story explores Britain's dwindling mining industry, as two lifelong miners, Malcolm and Cliff, discuss their memories of the mines, and lament the slow decline of the industry they gave their lives to.

Sixteen children worked with two professional film-makers to make the film, which uses a mixture of interview, animation and archive footage.

Young filmmaker Fynn Bradley, 11, said: "It's a great feeling to be nominated to go to these fantastic awards.

"We never thought we'd get this far but we worked really hard for a full week to make this. The best thing was working together in teams within our teams."

Another group of young people from Shropshire have been nominated in the best film, 16 to 19-year-old category.

Advertising

Unlikely Heroes is a creative animated documentary that reveals the crucial role messenger pigeons played in wartime.

The film, which marks the First World War and RAF centenary, was made by 21 young people with the BFI Academy at MediaActive Projects.

Tyler Haynes, 18, who was one of the filmmakers, said: “It’s quite strange actually. It’s the first time I’ve animated and the first time I’ve worked with a group on something that will be impactful on my later life.

"When I got the email about the nomination I finally felt like I achieved something and was actually going places. I felt like I belonged in this industry.”

Advertising

The nominees will attend a star-studded ceremony hosted by CBBC presenter Radzi Chinyanganya at ODEON Luxe in London's Leicester Square on March 4.

The Into Film Awards, now in its fifth year, will bring together film industry professionals and young people to shine a spotlight on the achievements of young people from across the UK.

The short films nominated explore a wide range of issues, often pertinent to their age group such as bullying, online identity, mental health and local history and figures.

Actor Michael Sheen, ambassador for Into Film, said: “The Into Film Awards are a great moment for young people across the UK from greatly varying backgrounds to be celebrated for their creativity and achievements in film and filmmaking. "They are an important reminder, at an important time, that talent is everywhere, and that film and the arts have a huge role to play in young people’s lives and learning.”

The Into Film Awards are made possible thanks to the support from the film industry through sponsorship.

This year’s education partners are NATE (National Association for the Teaching of English), Teach Secondary and First News.

To see the full list of nominees and films visit intofilm.org/news-and-views/articles/into-film-awards-2019-nominees#block-miner