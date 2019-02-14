Telford homes plan likely to go ahead after new access road agreed

Nuplace Ltd have applied to build the homes on the six-acre site behind Charlton School, Dothill.

At a previous meeting, councillors said one entrance, off St Paul’s Drive, would not be enough, so an extra one has been proposed off Whitchurch Drive.

Telford and Wrekin Council officers now recommend the planning committee approves the plans, but say Whitchurch Road would need to be widened at a cost of more than £300,000.

In an updated report, planning officers said: “This application was originally considered at the planning committee meeting on December 5, 2018, where members requested the application be deferred to allow further exploration of the provision of a vehicular access directly from Whitchurch Drive.

“If an access onto Whitchurch Drive had to be provided, then a ‘ghost right turn’ junction would be the most appropriate approach to serving the proposed development.

“This would require the widening of the carriageway along Whitchurch Drive in order to provide a lane in the centre of the carriageway for vehicles turning right.

“Exploration works have revealed that a number of utilities and services are located under the grass verges along both sides of Whitchurch Drive.

“These would need to be diverted as part of any carriageway widening works.

“Consequently, it is estimated that the total cost of the works to provide a vehicular access onto Whitchurch Drive, including diversion of services, would be approximately £325,000.”

Nuplace – a housing company owned by Telford and Wrekin Council – is proposing a mixture of one- to four-bedroom houses and bungalows, including two affordable and 19 “specialist needs” homes.

The report, which recommends the committee approves Nuplace’s bid, requests a £76,000 contribution from the developer towards highways work, along with £76,000 for recreation spaces and £100,000 for education.

The Telford and Wrekin planning committee will meet on February 20.

By Alex Moore, local democracy reporter