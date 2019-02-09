Remedial work starts at unstable Shropshire footpath that halted house build

The public footpath, known as Pugh's Jitty, was closed after a section next to a house plot collapsed last September.

House plot owner Ian Searle said work to reinstate the jitty was under way and he was hopeful of it reopening in the near future.

"Works are now proceeding under the guidance of Shropshire Council so the jitty can reopen soon," Mr Searle said.

He said the developer had made efforts to make the area safe using temporary sheet piling ahead of work to put in place a permanent solution to the problem.

The scene of the landlslip

Ian Kilby, Shropshire Council’s planning services manager, said: “The position is that that jitty was closed as a safety precaution following a partial collapse associated with development of a new dwelling on adjacent land.

“The developer has been in contact with relevant officers at Shropshire Council and is in the process of developing an engineering solution to safeguard the jitty.

“We apologise for the inconvenience the closure of the path may be causing local residents in the short term, but public safety is the council’s primary concern, and when an appropriate design has been agreed and installed the jitty will be reopened.”

Advertising

Householders

The Searles have planning approval for the house on the plot, in Sycamore Road, which lies between the jitty and Bradley Bank. The jitty became unstable after contractors working on the house site moved in.

Meanwhile, in nearby Benthall engineers from Shirehall have been liaising with four householders after properties were evacuated following a landslip almost two months ago.

Emergency crews including county council structural engineers carried out monitoring efforts afterwards and three families were evacuated as a precaution.

Advertising

No one was injured during the latest incident which is thought to have happened when a soil from the nearby garden of a fourth property slipped on December 22.

Lee Chapman, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult services, health and social housing, said: “Shropshire Council was first notified of the landslip during the Christmas holidays. Whilst this is private land, Shropshire Council has been working with the families affected by the incident and their insurance companies.

"This includes liaising with and seeking advice from specialist structural engineers and geologists.

“We’ll continue to review the site with all parties concerned, and will continue actively monitoring the land for any potential risk to neighbouring properties and infrastructure.

“Clearly this is a very distressing time for all families affected, and we’ll continue doing what we can to help them.”