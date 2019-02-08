Wrekin car park to close for work

From Monday the Forest Glen car park at the foot of The Wrekin will close to allow improvements to be made.

The work is expected to take two weeks and will see water diverted into a rain garden and the car park surface levelled.

Carl Pickup of Shropshire Wildlife Trust said: "We know how busy it gets around The Wrekin and we’re aware it’s bound to cause some disruption, but the pressure of so many vehicles and water running across the site is eroding the surface.

“The Wildlife Trust bought the Forest Glen in 2004 as an extension to The Ercall nature reserve, when part of The Wrekin was on the market. Since that time we’ve seen the popularity of The Wrekin grow. This puts pressure on the infrastructure requiring maintenance.”

The trust added: "Parking at the foot of The Wrekin is a growing concern as people often ignore parking restrictions and prevent access for emergency services. While this project won’t create any additional parking space, it will make the Forest Glen more attractive."

The project is being paid for through a grant from the Veolia Environmental Trust, Tesco Bag of Help and Little Wenlock Parish Council.

The work will be undertaken by Wellington civil engineers McPhillips, who are corporate members of the Wildlife Trust.

The work is expected to be finished by 25 March but the car park will reopen in sections as soon as it is safe to do so.