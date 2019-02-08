Sitting councillors face 'uneven playing field' against candidates on social media

Elected members are bound by the Code of Conduct, which includes revised rules about social media use, until they resign or are defeated at the ballot box.

Ordinary members of the public are not bound by it, and only sign up once elected as borough, town or parish councillors, monitoring officer Jonathan Eatough told Telford and Wrekin’s Standards Committee.

He said his office had received 16 complaints about borough, town or parish councillors’ behaviour since October 2017.

The committee voted to approve a revised protocol on social media use, which included new guidance about the use of “likes” and retweets.

Mr Eatough said: “Social media is now an ever-present and welcome way for members to engage with the local constituency.

“However, exuberance can get the better of people sometimes.

“There have been situations where people have scrolled through things very very quickly and sometimes you can retweet or ‘like’ the sentiment of something but not have focus on the wording and sometimes that wording can be unfortunate.”

The new guidance says councillors in this situation should “think about immediately distancing yourself from such wording in a follow-up tweet”.

It also advises councillors not to post or comment “in haste”.

The protocol also advises members against posting online when “angry, tired or just in a bad mood”, to help keep online debate respectful.

Brookside councillor Arnold England asked: “What about candidates, people who have put themselves forward or been endorsed by a party?

“Someone who said nasty things about me – I never saw the words myself, and they took it down – that person has now been named locally as a candidate.

“Are candidates covered by this?”

Mr Eatough said code does not apply to candidates.

“The Code of Conduct declaration is only signed by incoming elected councillors,” he said.

“It doesn’t apply to candidates, but, obviously, it would apply if you were a sitting councillor, so it is not a level playing field in that respect.”

Oakengates and Ketley Bank councillor Gilly Reynolds said: “I recently saw a parish councillor using the parish council page politically, endorsing a political party.”

Mr Eatough said Telford and Wrekin Council officers are due to talk to town and parish councils about election procedure.

“They shouldn’t use their resources for any political purpose, and if it’s as blatant as that we would take it off,” he said.

If it happened during purdah – the month-long pre-election period – the returning officer would step in.

Report by Alex Moore, local democracy reporter