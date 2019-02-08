Land Registry puts brakes on moves to sell Telford offices

This follows a decision by neighbouring Thomas Telford School to drop its plans to acquire the site as part of expansion of the academy, in Oldpark.

HM Land Registry previously confirmed that it was in discussions over the sale of the large premises near to Telford Shopping Centre at Parkside Court off Hall Park Way.

Today the service, which registers the ownership of property, insisted that relocation of the offices was not completely off the agenda, but it was not currently looking for a purchaser.

Bosses at Thomas Telford School in nearby Oldpark decided against taking over the registry to create extra space and instead opted to build a new business and careers block on its own land. Work is due to start next month and the new complex will open in the autumn.

HM Land Registry spokesman Anton Clark said: “HM Land Registry is not actively looking to relocate our Telford Office at this time.”

It had hoped to relocate within the town by this year, but would not be drawn on the location after the Department for Business Innovation and Skills issued a consultation document. It aimed to sell off the Land Registry which is said to employ around 300 staff by 2017.

The issue was the focus of protests from local politicians over the government's privatisation plans.

Councillors and unions reacted with anger three years ago when the government floated plans to privatise the service, with many concerned about the potential for the loss of vital jobs. Under the proposals, a private operator would have taken over the registering of the ownership of land and property in England and Wales.

Telford & Wrekin Council called on the government to drop the privatisation plan and argued that that studies had shown that every 100 jobs lost in an area has an £3 million impact on spending power – meaning the loss of Land Registry jobs could affect Telford to the tune of £9m.

Following consultation the government announced in 2016 that that HM Land Registry should focus on becoming a more digital data-driven registration business and by doing so would remain in the public sector.

Telford MP Lucy Allan said: “I raised this issue in Parliament back in 2016 after meeting with workers from Telford’s land registry and representatives from the PCS union.

“I pledged to work cross party with other MPs in Parliament to ensure that those jobs were secured for the future. I was pleased that Government did not have support for the proposal, and jobs stayed in Telford.

“The Land Registry is an important part of our community and history. As the local MP, it is so rewarding to be able to make a difference in Parliament in a way that benefits consitituents in something as important as jobs.”