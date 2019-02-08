10 years for Shropshire 10k

The Lilleshall Monumental will be going ahead for the 10th time on March 31 and this year will be raising money for Alzheimer's UK.

More than 110 people have already signed up for the race out of a possible 350, with senior, under 19s and tots and toddlers categories.

Helen Holroyd, an organiser for the event, said: "Last year was the only year in a while that we didn't hit 350 people but that was because it clashed with another race so we're really hoping we do this year.

"We're absolutely delighted to be putting the race on for the 10th time, we really want to inspire people to get out there and get fit for the summer – everybody has so many plans in January to get fit and then they go away and this is your chance.

"It's quite a challenging 10K but it's really worth it, every year we get told how lovely it is."

As this is the race's 10th anniversary, the organisers are set to make the run special with prizes, sponsorships, celebrations and charity.

Helen said: "As always we'll have the Scout sale with a BBQ, but this year we're sponsored by Decathlon who have given us some prizes to give our for winners and participators.

"We'll be giving out maps of Lilleshall and the surrounding areas – also any money we raise goes back to the community as well as to Alzheimer's UK which we're really proud of.

Advertising

"Also, we haven't confirmed this yet but we're hoping to have the church bells ring at the beginning of the race which would be really special."

For more information about the Lilleshall Monument visit stuweb.co.uk

Report by Aidan Short