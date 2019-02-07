Telford broadband sees major boost

Superfast Telford, Telford & Wrekin Council’s broadband programme, has now delivered fibre broadband at 24 Mbps+ to more than 98 per cent of residents and businesses across the borough.

More than half of people who can access the new faster broadband speeds have now upgraded, meaning they can benefit from faster download speeds, use multiple devices around the home and stream TV and music easily.

Lightmoor was one of the first communities to benefit.

More than 60 per cent of people have upgraded in that area alone.

The next phase of the Superfast programme will include exploring solutions for those not currently benefitting from superfast speeds or the opportunities available.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for broadband,said: “Now we have completed the first phase of the programme, after speaking to residents and businesses it is clear to see how the new faster broadband speeds have transformed the way people live, work, learn, socialise and do business.

“Superfast Telford has been a great success story so far and we’re working hard to find cost-effective solutions to make the faster broadband available to the premises not already covered.”

The website – superfast-telford.co.uk – is currently getting an upgrade and will be available with more information later this month.