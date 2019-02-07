Group given £10,000 to commemorate Telford uprising

The Cinderloo 1821 group have been given the grant to raise awareness of the battle between local colliers and the Shropshire yeomanry and the consequences that led to two men being shot dead and local man Tom Palin being convicted and hung for ‘felonious riot’.

The money will help local people of all ages to explore the story and the events that led to the uprising, how the events impact on current community issues, and the physical origins of the events, which are visible in the industrial archaeology and slag tips that Telford new town was built upon.

Pete Jackson, spokesperson for Cinderloo 1821, said: “We are delighted to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and are looking forward to working with schools and young people to raise awareness about this significant local historical event that is a local best kept secret.”

The uprising saw 3,000 men and women march from all over the borough in protest against changes to their pay.

They gathered near to the current Forge Retail Park, where the Shropshire Yeomanry was waiting for them.

The protestors were ordered to disband, and when they refused a fight broke out.

Cinderloo 1821 is an organisation that brings together artists, writers, researchers, local family historians, trades unionists, Town & Parish councils, Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust and a range of groups interested in raising the profile of the story that has largely gone unrecorded.

The grant will enable the group to work with local schools, young people and older age groups to create materials and learn about the events.

There will be plenty of opportunities for people to get involved, learn new skills and volunteer at future events. The group's AGM will take place at the Elephant and Castle in Dawley High Street from 7pm on February 21. Anybody interested in getting involved is invited to join.