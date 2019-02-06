Top Gear stars head to Telford

Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris will be at the town's International Centre to film a section with their own custom made electric vehicles.

It will be shot as part of the Energy and Rural Business Show on Thursday.

David Jacobmeyer, event director, said: "Having Top Gear, including the new presenting trio of Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris at the show is testament to how far low emission vehicles have come, and bodes well for the future of the sector.

"Transport is one of the most polluting sectors in the UK, this is why we have introduced the Low Emission Vehicles Expo at the event for the first time this year, and we’re over the moon to have Top Gear in attendance.”