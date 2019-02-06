Former garage in Telford reborn as church

The Wolverhampton-based group say they expect congregations of up to 150 people to attend services at the site of the former Shukers garage in Ketley.

Associate Minister Rick Kaul told a planning meeting All Nations were “delighted by the warm welcome we’ve received from other churches and congregations” since applying.

But some local councillors said there was not enough parking space at the Holyhead Road site, and that music from services and other events might disturb the neighbours.

Ketley parish councillor Samuel Thomas said the site’s 53 car parking spaces were “inadequate” for a 150-person congregation.

But the committee heard that the parking standards in the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan required places of worship to have one space per 10 square metres of floorspace, and 53 spaces met this requirement “on the nose”.

Borough councillor Joy Francis, who represents Ketley and Overdale, said: “As the building was previously a car showroom, the frontage is floor-to-ceiling glass, which offers no sound-proofing.”

But Mr Kaul said the church had commissioned an acoustics report at its own expense which advised no extra soundproofing was required.

The report, from Oldham-based AB Acoustics, concludes: “While the above [report] shows there is no problem with the change of use of the existing premises, we would advise that notices are placed in the entrance hall requesting that worshippers leave quietly.

“It would also be advantageous if this point would be mentioned occasionally at meeting times.”

Addressing the planning committee, Mr Kaul said: “All Nations is a growing group of churches in Wolverhampton and the surrounding areas.

“The main use of the site will be Christian worship and teaching. We’ve been delighted by the warm welcome we’ve received from other churches and congregations, and also by contact we’ve received from families excited about the possibility of joining us, should this be approved.”

His application included an agreement to provide a £3,000 contribution should the need arise to monitor or restrict parking.

Committee member Councillor Kudlip Sahota said the site had been home to various short-lived car sales or repair business throughout the 50 years he has lived in Ketley, and welcomed something different and permanent there.

Councillor Nigel Dugmore agreed, saying: “It’s very good to see a church that’s growing and wants to come to Telford.”

The eight-member planning committee voted unanimously to approve the plan.

Story by Alex Moore, Local Democracy Reporter