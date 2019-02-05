Telford rape investigation launched after late night attack on woman

Telford Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which took place between 1.30am and 3am on Sunday on land near to Myford House on Woodlands Lane in Lightmoor.

Police said the woman was approached by an unknown man who attacked her.

Enquiries are now taking place to find anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in any of the roads in the area around Woodhouse Lane, Wellington Road and The Bache or Ellens Bank.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 30s, is being supported by specially trained officers.

Uniformed officers are also carrying out regular patrols in the area in an effort to reassure local residents.

Telford Safer Neighbourhood's Chief Inspector Graham Preece said: "This was clearly an incredibly distressing incident for the woman involved and we have specially trained officers working with her and offering her support at this time.

"An investigation has been launched and I would appeal to anyone who has information that may help with our enquiries to come forward and speak to us. No matter how small or insignificant it may be it all helps us build a picture of what happened and could be crucial in helping apprehend the offender.

"We understand how concerning an incident such as this can be and will have officers carrying out regular patrols in Lightmoor over the coming days to offer reassurance to local residents."

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 101s of February 3.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org