Telford groups upgrade facilities thanks to Council Legacy Fund - with video

Horsehay Village Hall and Priorslee Pre-school are two of the beneficiaries from the funding, which has come as part of Telford & Wrekin Council's Legacy Fund Scheme.

The £2 million fund was launched as part of the Telford's 50th birthday celebrations last year.

Telford 50 Legacy - refurbishing buildings at the heart of the community

John Newnes, project manager of Horsehay Village Hall said: “Our village hall is more than 100-years-old and we are a small committee who look after maintaining it at the heart of the community.

“We’ve been really pleased to benefit from a £15,403 Telford 50 Legacy grant from the council. This has helped us to significantly refurbish our kitchen. The work includes plastering work, installation of a new flooring and decoration, fitting of a new door, frame and replacement of roof light and much more.

“As such, we are now in the position to offer a more attractive facility for hirers as well as provide generations in our community with a modernised venue to use. “

Priorslee Pre-school is another group who successfully bid for a Telford 50 Legacy grant.

Modernise

Chairperson of the pre-school, John Barker said: “With the help of the £1,854 Telford 50 Legacy grant we’ve managed to replace the boiler in the centre and to make further improvements to the heating system – such changes help to provide our children with a stimulating, comfortable and modern environment.

“Our pre-school has been successfully running in the local community since 1987 and we do hope to keep it in use and modernise it for many years to come – as a true legacy of Telford 50.”

As part of Telford 50 celebration in 2018, the Legacy Fund scheme was open to bids from community groups, charities, social enterprises, town and parish councils, schools or faith groups.

The groups could put forward ideas for a share of the £240,000 grant to go towards improving a range of community buildings and facilities within Telford & Wrekin, helping to retain and create new facilities. Successful bidders also contributed an extra 20 per cent cash in match funding.

As such, the Telford 50 Legacy Fund supports a variety of projects including replacement of roofs, installation of solar panels, replacement of kitchen facilities, new lifts, refurbishment of toilets and many others.

Telford and Wrekin Mayor, Councillor Raj Mehta said: “These are great examples of how the Telford 50 Legacy Fund is helping community groups and facilities all across the borough, by modernising them and keeping them in use.

“We would like to thank all the groups for their involvement in the refurbishment projects and we hope our residents will enjoy the facilities for many years to come.”