Club needs help with undercover mission

Cameron Braid, of Telford Centre Rotary Club, said: "Our club approached Telford & Wrekin Council as its charity partner for the balloon fiesta being held on May 11 and 12 and we will be raising money primarily for the Severn Hospice.

"The event Facebook page has already attracted over 17,000 hits and it’s only been active for a couple of weeks.

"As well as manning the car parks and selling charity programmes, the council has asked the Rotary club to host a Kids Zone.

"We are after a marquee that is, if possible, about 18 metres by nine metres, or even bigger if available, and preferably waterproof.

"Ideally this would be free of charge, although we are willing to pay for transporting it and so on if need be, and it also needs to be erected safely."

Cameron can be contacted by email at cameronbraid@telfordcentrerotary.org or on 07903 550488.