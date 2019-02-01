Former Telford military site to be window factory

Epwin Group will refurbish a building previously owned by the Ministry of Defence and construct a new 15,000-square-metre plant nearby.

The parish council and nearby residents have objected to the plans, claiming traffic, noise and pollution will increase in the area, but councillors pointed out that the site was already on an industrial estate and suitably distant from homes.

Planning officers are requesting a £64,000 contribution from the company, which already employs around 500 staff in Telford, to upgrade roads leading to the site, and the plans include a purpose-built access road off Hortonwood 37.

In a report before the Telford and Wrekin planning committee, planning officers wrote: “The applicant is the largest manufacturer of PVCu window profile systems in the UK.

“The proposed development will include a manufacturing and finishing process to include powder coating, assembly, painting and lamination of products, together with a warehouse and distribution process.

“The proposed plant will operate 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week.”

In their letter to the planning department, Donnington and Muxton Parish Council said they objected “due to the impact it would have on current road infrastructures causing more heavy goods vehicles in the area which, in turn, will add to traffic pollution and congestion”.

Councillor Kuldip Sahota said: “We have only one reason for objection from Donnington and Muxton, that HGVs will come to the area.

“If you can’t have HGVs in MoD Donnington, where the hell can you have them?”

Councillor Nigel Dugmore said: “It’s good to be able to have a bit of good business news, and to be able to support it.

“It’s even better that this is going to be built on an industrial estate.”

The Telford and Wrekin Planning Committee voted unanimously to approve the Epwin Group’s proposal.

Story by Alex Moore, Local Democracy Reporter