Telford industrial units approved despite design concerns

Telford & Wrekin councillors approved the development but admitted the new structures did not enhance or protect views of Hadley Park House and the Hadley Park Windmill.

They argued the area had already been “degraded” by years of “lacklustre” building.

The developers had already reduced the size of their project, but some members of the council's planning committee suggested they should be sent away again to come up with a sympathetic design.

Plans by Shrewsbury-based Morris and Company, and the Homes and Communities Agency showed 26 units, totalling 6,320 square metres, across six buildings on land between Hadley Park East and Queensway. They originally applied to build eight.

Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council representative Jon Brumwell told the planning committee: “The current proposal is damaging to the site for the Hadley Park House Hotel and Hadley Park Windmill – known as ‘Hadley Castle’.

“Hadley Castle is a prominent landmark and has been for 200 years.

“The proposed development is a series of industrial units that have just been ‘plonked’ onto the site.

“It doesn’t exploit the views into the site or the landscape and, if it’s allowed to continue, the only remaining view of Hadley Castle will be lost.”

Regrettable

Committee member Peter Scott agreed with Mr Brumwell, saying: “I would like to see another layout design that might work better.

“It’s going to be there forever so let’s take more time, because once it’s built it will be too late.”

Councillor Nicola Lowery said: “I appreciate there has been some effort made to make the design more innovative than some of the lacklustre buildings we see in the area.

“The sad and regrettable reality is that a lot of the site has already been eroded.

“This is a failure to control development but, sadly, those industrial units are already in existence.”

Councillor Nigel Dugmore agreed: “If this was the first industrial unit, the impact on the listed building would be a completely different story, and certainly we wouldn’t be supporting anything looking like this.

“But we’ve got to accept we are where we are.”

Councillor Leon Murray said he would prefer an alternative design, but added: “Over the last 20 years we’ve built ourselves up as a new town and a place of employment.

“We’re coming to the end of sites available for it.

“If there are sites that will bring more development to the area, they should be welcomed.”

Councillors eventually voted 6-1 to approve the plan, with Councillor Scott abstaining.

By Alex Moore, Local Democracy Reporter