Concern over debris falling from Telford fire station tower

The revelation comes after it was confirmed that demolition and building work at Tweedale fire station in Madeley is a month behind schedule and could cost £40,000 more than predicted.

To solve the issue of the falling chunks of brick, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it may cover it in cladding.

Speaking at a meeting of the fire authority’s strategy and resources committee, estates manager Andrew Kelsey said: “It is a very complex project at Tweedale.

“The bricks have been damaged by frost and it’s causing bits to fall off and at five-and-a-half storeys high, it needs addressing.

“It is an extremely poor building that doesn’t meet our needs and the roof leaks too.

“I don’t want to begin work if we are not going to use it moving forward.”

Mr Kelsey said the prospect of cladding had been thought of as a temporary measure to prevent bits from falling off the walls.

He added: “The tower itself is safe, it is not going to fall down, it is just the damaged bricks.

Advertising

Freezing

“It is also the same inside, as you can imagine, as there are large open window spaces and there is often a lot of water in there from exercise. It is freezing inside and out of there.

“We can manage the risk but we can’t just ignore it.”

A report presented to the committee, said building improvements to Wellington Fire Station on Haybridge Road, Arleston, were signed off around the same time and also expected to be completed in December 2018, but the report authors – chief fire officer Rod Hammerton and planning manager Ged Edwards – confirm these are still unfinished.

Advertising

“Drill yard resurfacing and drainage works are on site and due for completion in February,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, the authority confirmed that it’s council tax precept would be going up by 2.02 per cent for the next financial year, raising an extra £24,000.

Andy Johnson, deputy chief fire officer, said: “Reserves are in decent condition and we are pleased with how well managed the finances have been.

“I think the public would be happy with how well managed the service’s money has been and we aim to continue that.”