New £50k grants part of lasting Telford legacy

Building on last year's Telford 50 celebration grant to more than 40 different groups, Telford & Wrekin Council is offering grant funding to support events around the borough that bring the community together.

The Community Events Grant is open to community/voluntary groups, neighbourhood groups, faith groups, charities, other not for profit organisations, town or parish councils, schools, businesses or individuals to apply for.

Up to a maximum of £2,000 can be applied for towards an event taking place before March 31, 2020.

The events must help to build on the sense of community spirit and fall under at least one of the grant themes of People and Places, Culture and Communities or Green Spaces. Events should also aim to involve the wider community in the organisation as well as increasing or developing volunteering opportunities in the borough.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet lead for people services, tourism and partnerships, said: "Last year was a fantastic year for communities in our borough to come together and celebrate Telford’s 50th birthday with their own events and we were really proud to support their success.

“As a legacy of the 50th anniversary and to keep and highlight that incredible community spirit across the borough, we are launching the Community Events Grant scheme.

“So any ideas you have for an event that would allow the whole community to get involved – funding could be available to help make this happen.”

Applications are open until Monday, February 25, with details about the grant, how to apply and the application form on telford50.co.uk/eventsgrant

The £50,000 fund that will support the community-led events as a legacy of Telford's 50th anniversary is part of the total Telford 50 Legacy Fund.

The £2 million Legacy Fund supports a mix of physical schemes as well as other projects that aim to tackle key social issues in the borough and reduce demand on council services.