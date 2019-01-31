Fly tippers dump bags of rubbish next to bin in Telford street

The bags, filled with food wrappers, cans and other household waste, were left between Blakemore and Brereton in Brookside.

Now Telford & Wrekin Council is investigating to find out who left it there.

The dumped rubbish - picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The council said: "Our environmental enforcement officers have been out to this fly-tip between Blakemore and Brereton in Brookside.

"Any info you can offer on this would be gratefully received as they investigate."

The rubbish was reported to the council by Brookside Big Local last Saturday.

Anybody with information is asked to report it to Telford & Wrekin Council via 01952 384384.

Alternatively use the online form at telford.gov.uk or the Everyday Telford smartphone app.