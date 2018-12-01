Telford £10m footbridge a huge hit with commuters

The new modern structure is a much more welcoming site when arriving in the town, they said, especially when compared with the old red bridge it is replacing.

It was the first time people had been able to walk across the new bridge, with its sleeker, curvier design and glass sides.

George Kinnell, 68, from Shifnal, travelled into Telford to see the new bridge now that it had opened.

George Kinnell

"It's fabulous – it really makes the old one look old," he said.

"It looks space age. The new Grand Central Station looks the same in Birmingham. It has a very modern feel to it, although whether it will still look modern in a few years we will have to see.

"It's brilliant. It's a much better gateway to Telford than the old one, which has needed replacement for quite some time now.

"The station could probably have a few more amenities. I use the train into and out of Shifnal, so I don't spend a lot of time in the station when I use it. But a town the size that Telford is and is going to become could use a more substantial station than it has."

Sarah Webb, 42, from Solihull in Birmingham said she comes to Telford quite often.

"The impression the old bridge gave of Telford was that it was old, tatty and run down," she said.

"The new bridge is smart and inviting. It gives a better impression of the town. Telford has become a lot more modern, so this just matches it now.

"It has a real open look, really modern, because of the glass."

Sarah Webb from Solihull

Sam Hughes, 17, from near Much Wenlock, was travelling to Telford with his girlfriend Amy.

He said: "It's very nice. It's better than the old one.

"The old bridge looks old, but the new bridge has a great design. it looks quite nice – it's good lifts which is better for disabled people.

"I think it makes Telford look better to new people coming in."

Amy Brice, 16, and Sam Hughes, 17

The old red bridge it is replacing is scheduled for demolition this weekend, and a new "hockey stick" ramp is due to be installed next week.

Minor work will continue to be carried out on the bridge after it opens.

An official opening of the new bridge will take place in early spring of 2019 when the whole project comes to an end.