Telford bad parking consultation receives more than 1,000 responses

A consultation carried out by Telford & Wrekin Council received more than 1,000 responses, and the answers will now be used in the council's plans to take over parking enforcement from West Mercia Police.

The borough has been without police traffic wardens since 2009 and, although it is still currently for police to enforce illegal parking offences, they often don’t have the resources to do so.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said: “More than a thousand people responded to our consultation survey which showed support for the Council taking over parking enforcement.

“They have told us what the main issues are and, using our own staff, we will address them through a culture of education first and, if necessary, enforcement later.

“We will not use an outside company. We will employ our own neighbourhood enforcement officers who will have a range of powers at their disposal to deal with a variety of issues such as anti-social behaviour and environmental crime. Parking enforcement will be part of their work.

“It will not be about making money or issuing fines. It will be about making sure people don’t park where they shouldn’t and that our free car parks, which will remain free, are used properly.

“This is made possible by the £200,000 funding from the West Mercia police and crime commissioner agreed with the council’s leader to cover the first four years of the scheme. We will discuss further funding beyond that time with our town and parish councils."

A more detailed report will be submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet for its meeting on January 3.

Subject to the cabinet’s approval, the council will submit its application to the Department for Transport for the transfer of enforcement powers from the police.

The application is due to be considered by the Department for Transport in the autumn of 2019, a delay caused due to work on the impact of Brexit. The council hopes to implement the new scheme in early 2020.