Post Office computer errors case is adjourned

Former post office clerk Tracy Felstead, of Bournside Drive, Telford, is one of 557 former post office workers who say they were falsely blamed for financial discrepancies because of a glitch in the organisation's Horizon computer system.

The 36-year-old was jailed for six months for theft and false accounting in 2001 after her till was found to be £11,500 short.

Miss Felstead is part of a group action which is seeking damages from the Post Office.

Rubbina and Mohamed Shaheen

Rubbina Shaheen, who used to keep Greenfields Post Office in Shrewsbury, is also seeking to clear her name after being jailed for 12 months for false accounting in 2010, although she is not part of the group action.

See also:

Post Office admits computer errors in action brought by accused staff

Advertising

So far the court has heard evidence from the six claimants leading the trial, and 14 Post Office representatives, including director Angela van den Bogerd.

Mr David Cavender QC, representing the Post Office, described the case as an “existential threat” to the way it does business.

The hearing is now adjourned until Monday when both the claimants and the Post Office will present their written arguments. The court will then hear submissions from both sides, with a ruling on the first trial expected in January.

The first trial has focused on the contractual relationship between the Post Office and sub-postmasters, followed by a second hearing in March which will look at the Horizon computer system itself.

A third trial, likely to begin in October, will focus on the cases put forward by some of the individuals who claim to have suffered as a result of glitches with the system.

The hearing continues.