Telford at 50: Community Pride Awards winners to be announced - see the shortlist
The winners of the Telford50 Community Pride Awards will be announced tonight.
More than 300 people were nominated for the awards, across 13 categories.
Panels of judges from all areas of the community as well as sponsors have shortlisted from the hundreds of nominations to select the finalists for each award.
Tonight, to mark Telford's 50th birthday, the winners will be announced at an awards show at the International Centre.
Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “I wasn’t surprised that we had so many nominations, as it just goes to highlight how many fantastic, caring people we have in our borough.
“The awards are to recognise what they do and how they make a difference. Their stories should be celebrated and I hope that by doing this we can inspire others to make a difference.”
The shortlisted contenders are:
Best Environmental Champions
- Revive
- Small Woods Project
- Street Champions
Best School Environmental Project
- Dawley CofE – Junior Street Champions
- Dothill Primary Junior Friends
- Holy Trinity Academy, Priorslee
- Turnaround Community Garden
Sporting Achievement Award
- Claire Martin
- Newport Swimming Club
- Philip Smith
- Sebbie Kaba
Inspirational Healthy Lifestyle Award
- Brookside Community Garden
- David Whalley
- Gary Annett
- Richard Thomason
Best Community Support – Group
- Challenging Perceptions
- Christmas Smile
- Me Time
- Taste not Waste
Best Community Support – Individual
- Betty Jenkinson
- Cyril Plant
- Hannah Whitmore
- Julie Ward
Social Responsibility Champions
- Capgemini
- Dawley Food Bank
- Denso Manufacturing UK ltd
- YMCA
Outstanding Educational Achievement
- Alison Wakeman
- Cameron Watson
- Craig McGuire
Outstanding Volunteer – Under 18
- Benjamin Saunders
- Jessica Terry
- Keira Hughes
Outstanding Volunteer – Group
- Feed the Birds
- Making it Real
- Sutton Hill Community Trust
Outstanding Volunteer – Individual Adult
- Becky Cutler
- Derek Murphy
- Janet Smith
Unsung Hero
- Ebony Churm
- John Trubshaw
- Julie Ward
- The late Malcolm Webster
Good Neighbour award
- Linda Leo
- Maddy Barlow
- Sheila Hayward
- Viv Cakici
