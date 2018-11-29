Telford at 50: Community Pride Awards winners to be announced - see the shortlist

More than 300 people were nominated for the awards, across 13 categories.

Panels of judges from all areas of the community as well as sponsors have shortlisted from the hundreds of nominations to select the finalists for each award.

Tonight, to mark Telford's 50th birthday, the winners will be announced at an awards show at the International Centre.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “I wasn’t surprised that we had so many nominations, as it just goes to highlight how many fantastic, caring people we have in our borough.

“The awards are to recognise what they do and how they make a difference. Their stories should be celebrated and I hope that by doing this we can inspire others to make a difference.”

The shortlisted contenders are:

Best Environmental Champions

Revive

Small Woods Project

Street Champions

Best School Environmental Project

Dawley CofE – Junior Street Champions

Dothill Primary Junior Friends

Holy Trinity Academy, Priorslee

Turnaround Community Garden

Sporting Achievement Award

Claire Martin

Newport Swimming Club

Philip Smith

Sebbie Kaba

Inspirational Healthy Lifestyle Award

Brookside Community Garden

David Whalley

Gary Annett

Richard Thomason

Best Community Support – Group

Challenging Perceptions

Christmas Smile

Me Time

Taste not Waste

Best Community Support – Individual

Betty Jenkinson

Cyril Plant

Hannah Whitmore

Julie Ward

Social Responsibility Champions

Capgemini

Dawley Food Bank

Denso Manufacturing UK ltd

YMCA

Outstanding Educational Achievement

Alison Wakeman

Cameron Watson

Craig McGuire

Outstanding Volunteer – Under 18

Benjamin Saunders

Jessica Terry

Keira Hughes

Outstanding Volunteer – Group

Feed the Birds

Making it Real

Sutton Hill Community Trust

Outstanding Volunteer – Individual Adult

Becky Cutler

Derek Murphy

Janet Smith

Unsung Hero

Ebony Churm

John Trubshaw

Julie Ward

The late Malcolm Webster

Good Neighbour award