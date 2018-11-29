Telford at 50: Stephanie celebrates same birthday as her home town

Fifty today, Stephanie is marking the occasion with a family meal and said she has loved watching Telford grow alongside her.

Having grown up in Wellington, she has gone on to raise her two children in the borough and help run an independent laundromat business.

Stephanie has helped mark Telford's 50th birthday at events in the town park this summer, and this weekend will celebrate her own half-century with a trip to London.

"I am very honoured to be sharing my 50th birthday with Telford," said Stephanie, who now lives and works in Dawley.

"I have attended the Telford50 events in the town park with the amazing hot air balloons, and the Abba night in the big top.

"I think of myself as a resident of Telford."

Stephanie was the daughter of an airman and a nurse who came to Shropshire together to start a family.

Chris Lewis was an RAF serviceman from the Isle of Wight who met Mary while stationed near her home in Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, in the 1960s.

Advertising

They moved to Shropshire and 50 years ago today Stephanie was born in Whitchurch.

Active

They soon moved to Wellington and she was raised at Severn Drive, first attending Dothill Junior School and then the Charlton School.

Her parents were active in the town community; mother Mary twice served as the mayor of Wellington and Chris was the president of a Lions club.

Advertising

Stephanie said: "They were big people in the town, they were both members of the Methodist church.

"Mum was active in the Labour party.

"We did everything in Wellington, I've always loved Wellington.

"It was a thriving town with a brilliant community, there was always something going on."

Stephanie Burton

Stephanie went on to study nursing at college and worked at a care home, before meeting Paul Burton in 1988.

The two were engaged within two months, but only married in 2006 after the births of their children Michael and Lauren in 1990 and 1996 respectively.

Stephanie said she is a family-oriented person, and loves spending time with Michael's daughter Riley, aged nine.

For the last 11 years Stephanie has been part-owner of the Dawley Launderette, but from next year she will take on full ownership.

She reflected on her 50 years in the new town: "I love living in Telford and I have enjoyed watching it grow, I definitely believe it has changed for the better.

"The years just fly by."