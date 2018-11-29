Christmas foodbank appeal launches in Telford

The Telford Foodbank, based at Telford Crisis Support in Sutton Hill, has kicked off its annual drive for donations and collections to go towards Christmas food boxes.

Their ambition is to provide families in Telford & Wrekin with a full meal including chicken, vegetables, stuffing, gravy and pudding.

Alicya Oakes is an events and fundraising officer at the foodbank, and she explained the idea: "We want to provide the people who are referred to us from support agencies with a real Christmas meal.

"Christmas can be a difficult and expensive time for most people and we want to make sure everyone can have a fantastic Christmas meal.

"We're looking for any donations of money as well as food so we can put these food boxes together."

Alicya invited businesses who are interested in contributing to get in touch on 01952 586646 or tcsfoodbank@gmail.com.

In recent weeks volunteers collected hundreds of kilograms of food from CDK Global and ReAssure, both based in Telford.

Donations can be dropped off at the Sutton Hill headquarters on Southgate, or at supermarkets and convenience stores across the borough.

Money donations should be handed in by December 19, to allow the team to pack boxes on December 21.

See telfordcrisissupport.org.uk/get-involved/donation-points for the full list of donation points.

Events

This Saturday the volunteers and staff at the foodbank will host a food drive at Donnington in Asda, between 10am and 2pm.

And a charity carol event complete with tombola will go ahead on December 16 at the Holy Trinity church in Wrockwardine Wood, with funds going to the Christmas appeal.

Over the month of October this year, schools and festivals helped donate 5,000kg through Harvest Festival events.

Alicya said: "It was incredible. We would like to say a big thank you to all the people who have donated towards that amazing total."

The last two Christmas appeals have seen between 100 and 120 festive food boxes sent out to families across Telford & Wrekin.