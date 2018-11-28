Concerns voiced over underage gambling in Telford

At the last full Telford & Wrekin Council meeting, questions were asked of what can be done across the borough to reduce the amount of underage gambling.

This comes after the council's review of the licensing policy was approved with a unanimous decision following its three-yearly review.

Labour Councillor Chris Turley, chair for the council's licensing committee, said: "It is a statutory requirement to review the council's statement of the gambling licensing policy every three years.

"A 12-week consultation was carried out in which we received one response from GamCare, which was a standard response to all licensing committees.

"These issues are all referred to in the revised document."

The consultation of the policy ran from June to September this year.

Now approved, the policy will be published on January 3, 2019, and will take effect on January 31 next year.

On the matter, Tory councillor Veronica Fletcher said: "As always, child protection and vulnerable adults in gambling is really dear to my heart.

Preventative

"After hearing the increase to about 55,000 people under the age of 18 gambling, I wondered if you could tell me if there's anything being drawn to your attention regarding preventative action in Telford & Wrekin.

"Some young people are gambling in public houses and it's happening in places all across the country.

"I know we've got measures of intervening when we hear about underage gambling, but are spot checks being conducted and has anything been reported?

"I'm deeply concerned that as it's happening right across the country it could be happening on them same scale here in Telford."

Liberal Democrat Councillor Bill Tomlinson, who also approved the gambling policy, said:" I welcome this report and I also echo the concerns that I hear.

"We review what we do here locally, but I wish we as a council could ask our MPs to really lobby on our behalf and toughen up gambling rules.

"All major parties have allowed it to happen, thinking most people can cope with it, but then you hear of the abuses and issues with internet gambling, youngsters doing it and all sorts of adults who simply can't cope or stop themselves gambling."