Telford woman shaves her head in support of friend with cancer

While she lost the locks on top of her head, she added some whiskers and face paint in order to be transformed into a big cat.

She was among 100 supporters of a Telford man who has cancer, who organised a fundraising day to show how much they care.

They attended the event held at the Park Lane Centre, in Brookside, in support of Severn Hospice and lung cancer patient Mark Shaw, 58.

Residents organised a Frost Fair featuring around a dozen stalls, a disco, a raffle, a tombola, cakes and jewellery stands.

While family friend Gaynor, 49, of Briarwood, took part in the sponsored head shave towards the project.

Gaynor Whitehouse before

She said: "Mark is the husband of my best friend Clare who I've known in excess of 30 years and she is like a sister to me. I am having my head shaved, half of the money raised will go to Clare and Mark and half to Severn Hospice.

"Their family have had a very trying few years at the hands of cancer and until recently thought times were beginning to improve.

"However, Mark had been dealt another blow in the form of lung cancer. As people who matter dearly to me I want to help them but am often at loss as to what I can do. I want to give them the support to make as many special memories as they can."

Her head was shaved by salon staff based at Natalie's Hairdressers.

Gaynor said: "About 100 people came to the Frost Fair and I think about the same amount watched me have my hair come off. The experience was a bit strange and exciting at the same time.

"I have never done a head shave before, but it was for a worthwhile cause to help my good friends. I have got my woolly hat ready to keep my head warm. At this time of the year I always don a Father Christmas hat from December 1 and this year will be the same," she adds.

She added that this year is the 20th anniversary of the death of her father Peter Whitehouse, who died aged 62 in 1998, also from cancer. He had served as a member of Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council and was well known in the community.