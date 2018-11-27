Telford students meet Duke of York at award launch

The pupils from Southall School and Hadley Learning Community (HLC) Secondary School were invited to the launch of the Silver Duke of York Inspiring Digital Enterprise Award - known as iDEA.

Similar to the Duke of Edinburgh Award, it is based on digital challenges which lead to awards.

As a thank you for his work in gaining the iDEA Bronze Award, Jack Vaughan from Southall School was invited to the event with his mother and PSHE teacher Sian Harrison.

She said: “Jack is a fantastic boy who has worked so hard to achieve his iDEA Bronze Award. We are very proud of him and of all our students who took part in the iDEA qualification. IDEA really is a great and interactive way to gain new digital skills.

“During the evening of the Silver Award launch, Jack chatted with The Duke of York about his iDEA experience. The Duke was really impressed and has invited Jack to contribute ideas on how to best support people with autism in using the iDEA platform for developing their digital skills."

Natalie Stewart, subject leader at HLC, attended with students Fern Thomson and Tilly Whiston.

“It was great to take our students to St James’s Palace at the iDEA Silver Award launch award hosted by The Duke of York himself," she said.

“During the event we heard many inspiring stories about how iDEA can really boost people’s skills in the digital world and help them enhance their chances on an increasing competitive job market.

“We are now determined to get our students on board with the iDEA Silver Award and we do hope this will contribute to their career success in the future”.