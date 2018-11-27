Seven adults appear before a judge over Telford disorder allegations

Julie Carrington, 40, Karl Carrington, 34, both of Woodcroft; Jodie Carrington, 32, of Wantage; Sean Russell, 30, of Warrensway; Logan Russell, 32, of Westbourne; Daniel Beddows, of Woodside Avenue, and Darren Sanders, 45, of Compton Road, Wolverhampton; faced an allegation of violent disorder.

Beddows and Sean Russell deny the charge, while the remaining defendants gave no plea.

The charges relate to an incident on December 1, 2017 when an axe, hammer and poles were allegedly used. A teenager was also injured.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday the matter was adjourned until February 22.