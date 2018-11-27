Duck team planning mystery gift for Princess Royal Hospital

The trail, made up of a collection of giant painted ducks, brought tens of thousands of people out in Ironbridge and Southwater earlier this year.

And although all the ducks have now been auctioned off for Severn Hospice and the Jayne Sargent Foundation, the team are looking to give a little more back to the community.

More than £32,000 was raised during the campaign, both donated by people who enjoyed the trail and from those who bought the ducks.

Now they're working on a mural for Princess Royal Hospital's children's unit – but they are keeping the design a secret until next month.

The design itself has been created by project volunteer Richard Tart, who had the initial idea, and local artist Nicky Meechan.

Event organiser Julie Ward set to work liaising with Princess Royal Hospital and requesting local sponsor support.

Julie said: "This has been a very special year for Telford with birthday celebrations and Lets Go Quackers. How better to end the year than with a mural gift to spread smiles forever within the Children’s Unit in our local hospital.

"The design is secret but we know everyone will love it. Promising to add a blast of colour and fun to the unit with a very popular family Let’s Go Quackers family member."

The materials have been sponsored by local business MKM Building Supplies and Urban Hygiene, and a commemorative plaque has been given by Runtime UK.