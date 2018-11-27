Christmas market all ready for festive opening

The market will launch on Thursday and run until December 22.

There will be wooden chalets decked with garlands and lights, festive gifts and food, a small funfair and performances from local choirs and acoustic bands.

To mark the town’s 50th birthday and celebrate the market’s opening weekend there will be some added festive atmosphere around Southwater Lake with fountains, fire and floating lanterns from Thursday to Saturday.

The lighting of the ‘fire garden’ around the lake will take place on three evenings beginning at 5.30pm and will burn until around 10pm.

