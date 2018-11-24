Telford Shopping Centre to do more for shoppers with autism

For the estimated 1,760 people living with autism in Telford and Wrekin, a trip to places such as shopping centres can be difficult.

The team at Telford Shopping Centre has taken a number of steps to help to make the visitor experience more enjoyable for those affected by autism.

Working with the Telford Autism Hub, the centre has implemented initiatives and worked with retailers to make some significant changes.

This includes the introduction of autism champions as part of the customer service team.

The autism champions are staff members who have received training specifically to support customers affected by autism and to raise awareness with shoppers.

They can be identified by their champion badges and can be located by visiting the customer service desk at the centre.

The centre also provides a quiet hour on the first Saturday of every month, between 9am and 10am.

Music and other noise in the mall is turned down, lights are dimmed and the frog clock is turned off.

Advertising

The Retreat rooftop garden was recently opened at the centre, providing a relaxed space for all to enjoy.

Katie Broome, marketing manager at Telford Centre said: “Our aim at Telford Centre is to ensure our customers feel valued and cared for so they can enjoy their visit with us while they shop, dine, meet with friends and family.

“We are pleased to be offering this experience for customers and to help support our community.

“Support for this has been extremely positive, with the majority of retailers taking part and we plan to continue implementing further changes to help support our customer needs.”