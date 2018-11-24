More women needed in politics, Telford MP Lucy Allan says

Lucy Allan said laws and institutions were missing the voices and experiences of women, and that more needed to be done to get more female representation in Parliament.

Her comments come as both Ms Allan and two Telford councillors travelled to Westminster to mark the centenary of the passing of the Parliament (Qualification of Women) Act.

The event was organised by 50:50 Parliament, the Fawcett Society, the Jo Cox Foundation and the Centenary Action Group to celebrate 100 years of women being able to stand for election and to inspire more women into politics.

Councillor Shana Roberts, a parish councillor from Stirchley & Brookside, was chosen by Ms Allan to attend the event as part of ‘Ask Her to Stand’ Day, which hopes to encourage more women to stand for election.

Councillor Nicola Lowery, borough councillor for the Ironbridge Gorge, also attended the initiative, which saw more than 300 women from all parts of the country descend on Westminster to highlight the need for more women in politics.

The councillors attended a Women & Equality Select Committee session, Prime Minister’s Questions and attended panel discussions and workshops designed to provide support and inspire women to enter politics.

Councillor Roberts said: “It was a privilege to have been selected to be a part of this historic event.

"It was an amazing opportunity to learn about the role of my MP and better understand the importance of women at Westminster. Now, more than ever, it is vital that women are empowered to stand up, speak out and take control of their own destiny. Women being better represented across our government is just the beginning.”

Cllr Lowery said: “There was a fantastic atmosphere throughout the House of Commons as hundreds of women stood united on the grand steps of Westminster Hall to inspire a new generation of women to stand for political office and to celebrate 100 years of women being able to stand for election.

"The event highlighted the difference you can make within your community as an elected representative and 50:50 Parliament have done some fantastic work in inspiring a diverse range of women to stand for election.

"It was an honour to attend this event with Shana and to have two local representatives from Telford attend this important day. It’s vital we have wider representation in every layer of democratic government and that we have strong female role models within our community to drive aspirations and ideas forward."

Ms Allan said: “We need more women to stand for public office. At all levels in politics from the grass roots to Westminster. In Parliament we have two men for every one woman, meaning that our debates, laws and institutions we are missing the voices, experiences and talent of women who would make excellent representatives.

“I hope today inspires women to stand for election to give us all broader and more representative decision making”.