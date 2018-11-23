The countdown is on as chalets arrive for Telford's Christmas market

A lorry carrying the wooden structures arrived in Southwater last night and will be set up between now and the market's launch on Telford's 50th birthday, Thursday, November 29.

The hugely popular event is now in its third year, and will include a small funfair, with a traditional carousel added to the mix along with other fairground attractions.

The chalet lorry arrives outside Southwater 1 - picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

In addition, there will be performances from local choirs and acoustic bands for a real Christmas atmosphere throughout the event.

There will also be an Alpine-style bar as well as the obligatory sausages cooked on an open fire and the opportunity to enjoy a sip of gluhwein.

To mark the town’s 50th birthday and celebrate the market’s opening weekend there’ll be some added festive atmosphere around Southwater Lake with fountains, fire and floating lanterns from November 29 to December 1.