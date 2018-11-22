Telford's European Christmas Market to return on town's 50th birthday

This year's market will launch on November 29 – the town's 50th birthday – and run until December 22.

It will see all the traditional elements of a Christmas market, with wooden chalets decked with garlands and lights, festive gifts and food.

There will be a small funfair, with a traditional carousel added to the mix along with other fairground attractions.

In addition, there will be performances from local choirs and acoustic bands for a real Christmas atmosphere throughout the event.

There will also be an Alpine-style bar as well as the obligatory sausages cooked on an open fire and of course the opportunity to enjoy a sip of gluhwein.

People can warm up their vocals at the Christmas sing-a-long on December 7.

The main sing song will take place 6pm to 6.30pm, but there will be a variety of entertainment throughout the day.

To mark the town’s 50th birthday and celebrate the market’s opening weekend there’ll be some added festive atmosphere around Southwater Lake with fountains, fire and floating lanterns from November 29 to December 1.

Entertainment

The lighting of the ‘fire garden’ around the lake will take place on three evenings beginning at 5.30pm and will burn until around 10pm.

There will be a host of entertainment in and around Southwater.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said: “The European Christmas market has been a great success in the last two years, with thousands sampling the festive atmosphere in Southwater and we’re delighted that it’s coming back.

“It’ll be a great way to help see us towards the end of the Telford50 celebrations, with the opening weekend coinciding with Telford’s 50th birthday and there’s some extra attractions for the birthday weekend.”

Telford & Wrekin Council is working with Retail Alternatives to bring Telford European Christmas Market to the borough, also supported by Telford Shopping Centre.

To keep up to date with the latest news, follow the event on the Telford European Christmas Market Facebook page.

For details on all Christmas events in the borough visit christmasintelford.co.uk or like the Christmas in Telford Facebook page.