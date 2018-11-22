Fake news? Doctored Telford homes letter was actually a school project

The council issued a warning on Wednesday about the letter, which was announcing plans to build 3,000 houses over the borough's parks - with the authority branding it 'fake news'.

The letter had claimed the decision had been taken because the parks were not being used.

However, it has now been revealed that the letter was actually part of a school project.

There was a clue to the source of the letter as it appeared to have been created by doctoring a school admissions letter.

The true source was revealed after Telford & Wrekin Council posted a warning about it on its Facebook page.

Responding, Gavin Barwick said: "It is a school project for Alexander Fleming."

Shortly after Telford & Wrekin Council posted its own reply stating: "We can confirm we are now aware that this was created as part of a school project."

Antony Steventon asked if the council may look at using the talents of those responsible.

He posted: "Telford & Wrekin Council will the kid who did this letter be offered a job with you for pulling this off so well?"

The letter, which was posted and shared on social media, talked of building 3,000 houses on Bluebell Park.

It stated: "Due to increased numbers of families who wish to reside in Telford, we are looking to build new housing to accommodate them. In order to do this Telford & Wrekin Council will need to remove all areas that are currently used as parks and begin building houses in these spaces.

"We have researched this with the building team at Telford & Wrekin and we feel that the parks are not used to their full potential and are therefore not required. We will be demolishing the Bluebell Park and building 3,000 new houses on the land."

The letter also invited people to attend a meeting at Southwater Library to discuss the matter.