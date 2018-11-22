Church and community hall plan for former Telford car dealership

An application to convert the former Shukers Garage, in Ketley, into a place of worship for All Nations Church services and a community centre was submitted last month.

Neighbours of the Holyhead Road site, opposite Farmfoods, will have the chance to give their views in a consultation period that runs until December 3.

Steve Uppal, who has led the All Nations Church movement since 2001, recently tweeted: “All Nations Telford coming very soon! Exciting expansion with a great launch team!”

All Nations Telford coming very soon!! Exciting expansion with a great launch team. #AllNations #Telford pic.twitter.com/RMEuXYWRmf — Steve Uppal (@SteveUppal) November 10, 2018

The change-of-use application for the 1,200 square metre site says two full-time employees will work at the church.

Blueprints submitted to the Telford and Wrekin Council planning department show the former car showroom will be converted into the church auditorium, while the office building will be repurposed as the community hall. Warehouses to the left and rear will continue to be used for storage.

Fifty-five car parking spaces will be provided, 11 fewer than currently, but two of these will be reserved for disabled, whereas none are now.

The premises will hold a small service, with five or six people present, between 6am and 9am weekdays. After 9am, the building will be open for community activities for up to 50 people until 5pm, or 10pm on Fridays.

Services will take place until 2pm on weekends, and the church will be open late on Christmas Eve and Easter.

Residents of neighbouring addresses on Ley Brook, Castle View and Beverley Road will be notified and asked for their views on the application.

The plans were considered by Ketley Parish Council last week and will be considered by Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department at a later date.

By Alex Moore, local democracy reporter