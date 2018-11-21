Fake news: Police informed over hoax letter about plans to 'demolish Telford parks for homes'

The council has warned people not to be taken in by the fake - which appears to have been put together by doctoring a genuine schools admissions letter.

The letter, which has been posted and shared on social media, talks of building 3,000 houses on Bluebell Park.

It states: "Due to increased numbers of families who wish to reside in Telford, we are looking to build new housing to accommodate them. In order to do this Telford & Wrekin Council will need to remove all areas that are currently used as parks and begin building houses in these spaces.

"We have researched this with the building team at Telford & Wrekin and we feel that the parks are not used to their full potential and are therefore not required. We will be demolishing the Bluebell Park and building 3,000 new houses on the land."

+++FAKE NEWS ALERT+++

We've had a few people ask us today if this "letter" doing the rounds on some people's social media recently is genuine. It's not - it's a fake. So if you see it elsewhere, please tell people not to be taken in by this hoax letter. pic.twitter.com/AflQZhOCtB — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) November 21, 2018

The letter also invites people to attend a meeting at Southwater Library to discuss the matter.

Telford & Wrekin Council has warned people to beware 'fake news' and has confirmed the police have been informed about the letter.

A spokesman for the authority said: "We've had a few people ask us today if the 'letter' doing the rounds on some people's social media recently is genuine.

"It's not – it's a fake. So if people see it elsewhere, please tell people not to be taken in by this hoax letter."