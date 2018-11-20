Film made by Telford pupils takes festival circuit by storm - watch it here

The all-female film made by children at Meadows Primary School in Ketley premiered at the Telford Film Festival earlier this year and went on to pick up second place prize at a San Francisco film festival.

Since then, the silent comedy, which is called The Search, has won Into Film’s Film of the Month award and it also won the children’s category at St Neots Film Festival in Cambridge.

Lorraine Warner, teaching assistant at Meadows Primary School, said: “It was hard at times but the girls put so much time and effort into this that the end result speaks for itself.

Watch the film:

"We loved making the film and I would happily do it again given the chance.”

The film was partly filmed at Ketley Community Centre with funding from Ketley Parish Council.

It celebrates 100 years since some women were given the vote.

The film is set to be part of a special silent comedy double bill at the primary school on Monday to celebrate the British Film Institute's Comedy Genius season.

The season, which started in October and runs until January 31, is a celebration of film and TV comedy.

To complement this autumn season, Into Film created its own Comedy Genius: Slapstick to Subversive strand as part of the 2018 Into Film Festival, which was part-compiled with the help of young programmers from Into Film’s youth advisory council.

Young people and educators can still grab their free festival tickets to Telford screenings.

Full details are available at intofilm.org/festival.

Into Film is an education charity that puts film at the heart of children and young people’s educational, cultural and personal development.

The BFI is investing £26m of Lottery funding over four years for Into Film to deliver a new film education programme, available to every five to 19-year-old and the 26,700 schools in the UK.

The BFI's aim is to stimulate a new generation of filmmakers and film talent.

Any youth group or school can create their own Into Film Club and start making films today.

Visit intofilm.org/clubs for more information.