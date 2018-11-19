Former Telford man warned to expect to go to jail after admitting string of child sex offences

Simon Willis pleaded guilty to the offences which happened between 2007 and 2014 when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

Judge Peter Barrie said: “You must understand that a custodial sentence of some length is the inevitable outcome in this case.”

The case was adjourned for reports and he will be sentenced in the new year. Willis, now of Caterbanck Way, in Lichfield, Staffordshire, was granted conditional bail to a date to be fixed.